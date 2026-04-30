TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning lost to the Montreal Canadiens, pushing them to the brink of elimination. Tampa Bay 28 sports anchors Kevin Lewis and Kyle Burger break down the game and what they can do to win and get to the next round.

Watch the full episode:

Bolts on brink of elimination from Stanley Cup Playoffs



Share Your Story with Kyle Burger



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.