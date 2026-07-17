Breakdown of the key matchups for the 2026 to 2027 season for Tampa Bay Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2026-2027 schedule is out. Sports Anchors Kevin Lewis and Kyle Burger break down key matchups for the season.
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Lightning schedule released. What are the key matchups this season?
Church pastor describes gunshots after 2 Hillsborough County deputies were shot
A pastor at a church in Ruskin described hearing the gunfire after the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a suspect shot two deputies.
Church pastor describes gunshots after 2 Hillsborough County deputies were shot