Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
SportsHockeyTampa Bay LightningThunder Zone

Actions

Breakdown of the key matchups for the 2026 to 2027 season for Tampa Bay Lightning

Kevin and Kyle breakdown the key matchups for the 2026-2027 season as the schedule is released.
Lightning schedule released. What are the key matchups this season?
Key matchups Tampa Bay Lightning
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2026-2027 schedule is out. Sports Anchors Kevin Lewis and Kyle Burger break down key matchups for the season.

Watch the full episode:

Lightning schedule released. What are the key matchups this season?

Church pastor describes gunshots after 2 Hillsborough County deputies were shot

A pastor at a church in Ruskin described hearing the gunfire after the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a suspect shot two deputies.

Church pastor describes gunshots after 2 Hillsborough County deputies were shot

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.