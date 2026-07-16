Lightning release 2026-27 regular season schedule

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced its 2026-2027 regular-season schedule on Thursday, with a total of 84 games.

In previous seasons, the Bolts played 82 games, but this season they will play each Atlantic Division opponent four times, twice at home and twice on the road, for a total of 28 divisional matchups.

The Lightning will also play an even split of 42 home games and 42 away games. Their longest home stands will be a six-game run from Nov. 14 to Nov. 27, and Feb. 12 to Feb. 23. November is the month with the most games at Benchmark International Arena for the Lightning, so if you're looking for your opportunity to catch the Bolts at home, that is your best chance!

The team announced yesterday it will host the Washington Capitals in its first home game of the season on Oct. 3. Some other notable matchups include Nov. 25 when the Lightning take on the reigning Stanley Cup champs, the Carolina Hurricanes, at Benchmark, and Dec. 31 when the Lightning host the Montreal Canadiens in a rematch of their 2026 first-round playoff series.

The Bolts won't play their state rival, the Florida Panthers, at home until March 23, 2027.

Fans interested in purchasing single-game tickets can begin buying Friday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. during the general public sale. Special ticketing options will begin throughout the week of August 10.

For the full schedule, click here.

For ticketing information, click here.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.