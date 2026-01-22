Lightning extend record point streak as Tampa readies for NHL Stadium Series

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are riding a franchise-record 14-game point streak, highlighted by passionate fan support, including a local priest blessing the team, as preparations intensify at Raymond James Stadium for the upcoming NHL Stadium Series outdoor showdown. Kevin and Kyle talk about the streak, the blessing, and the big game build-up in this week’s episode.

Lightning keep the good times rolling as Tampa prepares to host the NHL Stadium Series

THUNDER ZONE EPISODE 14

Bolts keep points streak alive

Kevin & Kyle recap the Lightning’s point streak which has reached a franchise record 14 straight games

BOLTS KEEP POINTS STREAK ALIVE

Tampa priest blesses Bolts

We meet a Lightning superfan who preaches hockey to hundreds of local students

TAMPA PRIEST BLESSES BOLTS

Preparing for stadium series

Kevin & Kyle discuss the preparation efforts underway at Raymond James Stadium.

PREPARING FOR STADIUM SERIES



Share Your Story with Kevin



Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

Contact Kevin Lewis First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.



Share Your Story with Kyle Burger



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

Contact Kyle Burger First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.