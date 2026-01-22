Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lightning extend record point streak as Tampa readies for NHL Stadium Series

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are riding a franchise-record 14-game point streak, highlighted by passionate fan support, including a local priest blessing the team, as preparations intensify at Raymond James Stadium for the upcoming NHL Stadium Series outdoor showdown. Kevin and Kyle talk about the streak, the blessing, and the big game build-up in this week’s episode.

Lightning keep the good times rolling as Tampa prepares to host the NHL Stadium Series

THUNDER ZONE EPISODE 14

Bolts keep points streak alive

Kevin & Kyle recap the Lightning’s point streak which has reached a franchise record 14 straight games

BOLTS KEEP POINTS STREAK ALIVE

Tampa priest blesses Bolts

We meet a Lightning superfan who preaches hockey to hundreds of local students

TAMPA PRIEST BLESSES BOLTS

Preparing for stadium series

Kevin & Kyle discuss the preparation efforts underway at Raymond James Stadium.

PREPARING FOR STADIUM SERIES

