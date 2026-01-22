Lightning extend record point streak as Tampa readies for NHL Stadium Series

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are riding a franchise-record 14-game point streak, highlighted by passionate fan support, including a local priest blessing the team, as preparations intensify at Raymond James Stadium for the upcoming NHL Stadium Series outdoor showdown. Kevin and Kyle talk about the streak, the blessing, and the big game build-up in this week’s episode.
Lightning keep the good times rolling as Tampa prepares to host the NHL Stadium Series
Bolts keep points streak alive
Kevin & Kyle recap the Lightning’s point streak which has reached a franchise record 14 straight games
Tampa priest blesses Bolts
We meet a Lightning superfan who preaches hockey to hundreds of local students
Preparing for stadium series
Kevin & Kyle discuss the preparation efforts underway at Raymond James Stadium.
