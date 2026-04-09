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Lightning in a rut as they head into the playoffs

Lightning stumble into the playoffs
WFTS
Lightning stumble into the playoffs
Lightning in a rut as they head into the playoffs
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TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are headed into the playoffs in a bit of a rut. Tampa Bay 28 sports anchor Kyle Burger and Jay Recher talk about the Bolts' struggles as they head into the postseason.

Watch the full episode:

Lightning in a rut as they head into the playoffs

Share Your Story with Kyle Burger

For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.
Contact Kyle Burger

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Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway

To celebrate the partnership, Hard Rock displayed classic cars, including a replica of the Shelby from "Gone in 60 Seconds" and a replica Daytona from "Miami Vice."

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway

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