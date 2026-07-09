Rays unveil new renderings of proposed Tampa ballpark

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays released new renderings of their proposed stadium showing a center-field entrance, large scoreboards, and expanded fan areas as the team pushes forward with plans for a new Tampa ballpark.
According to the Rays, the newly released interior renderings highlight features planned for the proposed “Forever Home” stadium, including seating designed to keep fans close to the field from every section of the ballpark.
The proposed ballpark would be part of a larger mixed-use development near a reimagined Hillsborough College Dale Mabry campus, with a planned opening in 2029.
The Rays said the privately financed project would include residential, retail, hospitality, commercial and educational spaces.
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