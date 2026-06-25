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Lightning NHL draft preview: What the Bolts need to get back to Stanley Cup contention

Ahead of the NHL Draft, Kevin and Kyle break down the Bolt’s offseason so far and what the team needs to do to get back into Stanley Cup contention.
NHL draft preview
Lightning NHL draft preview: What the Bolts need to get back to Stanley Cup contention
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TAMPA, Fla. — Ahead of the NHL Draft, Sports Anchors Kevin Lewis and Kyle Burger break down the Bolt’s offseason so far and what the team needs to do to get back into Stanley Cup contention.

Watch the full episode:

NHL draft preview

Florida brain tumor patient denied insurance coverage for surgery gets full reversal

A West Palm Beach man battling an aggressive brain tumor was denied insurance coverage for the surgery he needed to remove it, only to see his insurer reverse course in a dramatic turn that unfolded inside his hospital room while our investigative team was there interviewing him about the denial.

FL brain tumor patient denied insurance coverage for surgery gets full reversal

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