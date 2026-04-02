TAMPA, Fla. — As the Lightning enter the final stretch of the regular season, Tampa Bay 28 sports anchors Kevin Lewis and Kyle Burger break down what they need to do to secure their playoff positioning, discuss the positive impact Jake Guentzel has had this season, and meet another local super-fan using the Bolts to connect with her students.

Watch the full episode:

Lightning's playoff push: Breaking down the final stretch and Jake Guentzel's Impact



Share Your Story with Kevin



Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.



Share Your Story with Kyle Burger



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

Contact Kyle Burger First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.