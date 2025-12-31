Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
SportsHockeyTampa Bay LightningThunder Zone

Actions

The Bolts continue their winning ways heading into 2026

Kevin and Kyle break down what worked during the team’s recent winning streak.
The Bolts continue their winning ways heading into 2026
The Bolts continue their winning ways heading into 2026
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are heading into 2026 hoping to continue their winning streak. Kevin Lewis and Kyle Burger break down what worked during the stretch.

Bolts heating up as temperature drops

Bolts heating up as temperature drops

Kevin and Kyle break down what worked during the team’s recent winning streak.

JJ Moser extension and guess the celebration

JJ Moser extension and guess the celebration

Defenseman JJ Moser agrees to a long-term extension. Kevin & Kyle break down why this is well deserved and watch the Lightning players try to guess some goal celebrations

Lightning super fan

Lightning super fan

A local lightning super-fan shows off his impressive memorabilia collection that he’s been building since he was a kid

Looking ahead to next week

Looking ahead to next week

Kevin and Kyle take a look at the games in the week ahead

Hillsborough County woman nearly loses $10k to elaborate sheriff's office phone scam

Sheri Amarillas was sitting in her car on a Tuesday morning, about to walk into an appointment after dropping her kids off at school, when she received a voicemail that would lead to an hour-and-a-half ordeal with sophisticated scammers.

Hillsborough County woman nearly loses $10k to elaborate sheriff's office phone scam

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.