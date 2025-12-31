The Bolts continue their winning ways heading into 2026

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are heading into 2026 hoping to continue their winning streak. Kevin Lewis and Kyle Burger break down what worked during the stretch.

Bolts heating up as temperature drops

Bolts heating up as temperature drops

Kevin and Kyle break down what worked during the team’s recent winning streak.

JJ Moser extension and guess the celebration

JJ Moser extension and guess the celebration

Defenseman JJ Moser agrees to a long-term extension. Kevin & Kyle break down why this is well deserved and watch the Lightning players try to guess some goal celebrations

Lightning super fan

Lightning super fan

A local lightning super-fan shows off his impressive memorabilia collection that he’s been building since he was a kid

Looking ahead to next week

Looking ahead to next week

Kevin and Kyle take a look at the games in the week ahead