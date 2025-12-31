The Bolts continue their winning ways heading into 2026

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are heading into 2026 hoping to continue their winning streak. Kevin Lewis and Kyle Burger break down what worked during the stretch.
Bolts heating up as temperature drops
Kevin and Kyle break down what worked during the team’s recent winning streak.
JJ Moser extension and guess the celebration
Defenseman JJ Moser agrees to a long-term extension. Kevin & Kyle break down why this is well deserved and watch the Lightning players try to guess some goal celebrations
Lightning super fan
A local lightning super-fan shows off his impressive memorabilia collection that he’s been building since he was a kid
Looking ahead to next week
Kevin and Kyle take a look at the games in the week ahead
Hillsborough County woman nearly loses $10k to elaborate sheriff's office phone scam
Sheri Amarillas was sitting in her car on a Tuesday morning, about to walk into an appointment after dropping her kids off at school, when she received a voicemail that would lead to an hour-and-a-half ordeal with sophisticated scammers.