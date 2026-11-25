TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without Conor Geekie for four to five months after the 22-year-old underwent shoulder surgery, potentially opening the door for Sam O’Reilly to take on a larger role.

Tampa Bay Times Lightning beat writer Eduardo Encina joins Tampa Bay 28's Kyle Burger on this week’s Thunder Zone to discuss Geekie’s recovery, O’Reilly’s growing responsibilities and what the Lightning could get back with Brandon Hagel and Zemgus Girgensons nearing returns.

Watch new episodes of Thunder Zone every Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66!

Watch the full episode:

Conor Geekie Injury Impact + Kucherov, Carlson & More | Thunder Zone



Share Your Story with Kyle Burger



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.