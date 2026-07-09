Hoop dream begins for Izaiyah Nelson

LAS VEGAS — Former University of South Florida basketball standout Izaiyah Nelson makes his professional debut tonight, suiting up for the Orlando Magic at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Washington traded Nelson to Orlando immediately after he was drafted, a moment the forward described as surreal.

"It was just so unreal," Nelson said via video chat. Playing close to home carries its own meaning for Nelson. USF's campus is nearby, and so is family.

"One, USF is right down the street, so I don't have to move very far. Two, my great-grandma, she literally stays ten minutes down the street," said before heading to Vegas. "So once I have the opportunity to go travel and go do things, I can just drive ten minutes down to my great grandma's house. Have dinner, see a whole bunch family out here."

WKBW Nelson was picked by the Washington Wizards in the second round of the NBA draft, but he immediately traded to the Orlando Magic.

Bryan Hodgson coached Nelson for three years at Arkansas State and one season at USF. He joked that four years ago, Nelson couldn't walk and chew gum at the same time, but said he trusted the process — mentally and physically.

"I don't think he understood at the time, the amount work it would take to get there. When we laid that out for him, he believed in us and he bought into that," Hodgson, the current head coach at Providence, explained. "Then he was able to see the fruits of his labor. He kept improving, he kept improving. Next thing you know, he's starting for us. Next thing you know, he's all-conference. He became addicted to the work."

Nelson said he had to recognize that accepting tough love was the only way he was going to maximize his potential.

"One thing you have to know is that you have to be true to yourself. So when he's pushing it out of you, you have to take that in," he added. "You have to understand that he's not harming you. He's trying to uplift you because he sees it in you, and he knows what you want."

USF Athletics Nelson is the only player in AAC history to earn Conference Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Newcomer of the Year in the same season.

Honoring his family is what Nelson says keeps his internal fire burning.

"I've got to give it my all. I have to give it 100% every single game, like this is my last game. You never know when your time is coming," Nelson said bluntly. "I treat every game like this is my last game and I can never play basketball again. So I go out there and I give it my all every single time."

Hodgson said Nelson's energy sets him apart.

"There are two types of people in this world. People that are bringing energy and people who are draining energy. And [Izaiyah] brings energy every day. He was the heart and sole of our team. Fan-favorite everywhere he's been because he has that happy-go-lucky energy," Hodgson said.

Nelson is the only player in AAC history to be named Conference Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Newcomer of the Year in the same season. He said he is ready for the moment.

"I'm just very, very, very excited and ready to get to work."

Orlando faces the Charlotte Hornets tonight at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on Prime Video.



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Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.