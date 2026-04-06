How to watch the Rays on TV and streaming this season

TAMPA, Fla. — There are new ways to watch the Rays play this season. It might be confusing, but don't worry, we've got all the info you need right here!

The Rays announced on Feb. 2 their local television broadcasts will be produced by Major League Baseball starting this season. Fans will have to subscribe to Ray.TV on the MLB streaming platform to watch in-market games.

The subscription will still include the Rays' on-air talent, including their play-by-play broadcaster, color analyst, and in-game reporter.

If you live outside the Tampa Bay area and want to watch the Rays, you should purchase MLB.TV. Rays.TV is only for fans in the Home Television Territory of the Rays.

The subscription is for regular-season games in the Rays' home territory with no blackouts (subject to national exclusivity).

If you have a cable and live in Florida, you can find the Rays on specific channels based on your cable or satellite provider below:



DirecTV/DTV Stream: Channel 652

Comcast/Xfinity: Channel 1262

Spectrum (Digital): Channel 400

AT&T U-verse: Channel 1719

Cox: Channel 78 and 96

Spectrum (Set-top Box): Channel 236 -- Blountstown & Chattahoochee, Fla.

Spectrum (Set-top Box): Channel 103/1152 -- Orlando DMA

Spectrum (Set-top Box): Channel 179/ 1152 -- Gainesville, Tampa DMAs

Spectrum (Set-top Box): Channel 415/1415 -- Chipley, Defuniak, Cantonment, Fla.

For more information on Rays.TV and Rays baseball, click here.