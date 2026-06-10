Iran soccer federation claims fans won't be able to attend World Cup matches in U.S.

According to ESPN, FIFA revoked the tickets allocated to Iranian fans for the team's three World Cup matches in the U.S.

In a statement reported by semi-official state media, Iran soccer federation said on Tuesday that it was unable to provide any tickets to its supporters. This development follows FIFA's move to relocate the Iran team's training camp from Arizona to Tijuana, Mexico, and the ongoing military conflict between the U.S. and Iran.

ESPN said FIFA was approached for comment and released a statement saying it is "working closely with the IR Iran Football Federation to identify compliant solutions that maximize opportunities for Iranian supporters to attend matches."

It is unclear how many Iranian fans have been affected and had their tickets revoked. FIFA allocates 8% of a stadium's ticket allocation to each of the teams taking part in the game. However, the U.S. government has imposed a travel ban on Iran since June 2025, with the only exemption for athletes, coaches, and immediate relatives.