Lightning coach Jon Cooper finding the enjoyment in highly-contested series

BRANDON, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning took the practice ice on Tuesday at the TGH IcePlex ahead of a pivotal Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Their Stanley Cup Playoff first-round series with the Montreal Canadiens has had it all — big hits, lots of goals, fights, and three overtime games leading to an even 2-2 series.

There’s no question this has been a fun series to watch as a fan. But can the Bolts’ head coach, Jon Cooper, appreciate the series the same way?

“You’re so involved in the match-ups, coach, or doing the stuff we have to do,” Cooper said Tuesday. “Honestly, you don’t have time to enjoy it. The enjoyment comes when the final buzzer rings and you’ve got more goals than they do. Then it’s almost a relief.”

Cooper, who has led Tampa Bay to nine straight postseasons, does find enjoyment in the game-to-game strategy and in having a front-row seat to some of the best talent in the NHL.

“Have I sat there and marveled at times when I’m coaching the game and some of the skill that goes on, I can’t believe I’m behind the bench watching that,” he said. “It’s not that often because you’re so involved in the game and making sure you’re putting guys in position to succeed. It’s really hard to sit there and enjoy.”

This series is now a best-of-three, with the Lightning regaining home-ice advantage. But does home ice really matter with each team winning a game on the road?

“It just matters that we play our game, matters we do the things we say we’re going to do, trust the plan, outwork them, that’s what it comes down to whether we have home-ice advantage or not,” Lightning defenseman J.J. Moser said.

Puck drop for Game 5 is set for 7 p.m. inside Benchmark International Arena.



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.