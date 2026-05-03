Lightning Game 7 to air on Tampa Bay 28 and The Spot - Tampa Bay 66

TAMPA, Fla. — The pivotal Game 7 of the first round series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens will now air on both Tampa Bay 28 and The Spot - Tampa Bay 66.

The game starts at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 3rd from Benchmark International Arena in Tampa.

The winner of this game will go on to face the Buffalo Sabres in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

This broadcast will feature the local Tampa Bay Lightning broadcast team. The game will be followed by the Scripps Sports Postgame show, concluding at 9:00 p.m.

If you are looking for regularly scheduled ABC network programming:



"The Devil Wears Prada" will air in full from 9:00 to 11:30 p.m.

"World News Tonight" will air in full from 12:30 - 1:00 a.m.

The normally-scheduled 8 p.m. broadcast of "America's Funniest Home Videos" will air in full from 1:00 - 2:00 a.m.

The normally scheduled 7 p.m. broadcast of "America's Funniest Home Videos" will not air