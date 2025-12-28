Lightning lock in defenseman J.J. Moser with $54 million, 8-year extension

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman J.J. Moser to a $54 million, eight-year contract extension, which will begin in the 2026-2027 season and run through 2033-2034, the team announced in a release.
Moser has appeared in 34 games this season, tallying 12 points (3 goals, 9 assists) and averaging 21:43 of ice time per game. He has a plus-24 rating, which ranks the third highest among defensemen in the NHL and sixth across the league.
Moser leads the Lightning in four categories this season: Games played, average time on ice, takeaways (14) and blocked shots (43).
