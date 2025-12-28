Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Lightning lock in defenseman J.J. Moser with $54 million, 8-year extension

Lightning Avalanche Hockey
David Zalubowski/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman J.J. Moser (90) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Lightning Avalanche Hockey
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman J.J. Moser to a $54 million, eight-year contract extension, which will begin in the 2026-2027 season and run through 2033-2034, the team announced in a release.

Moser has appeared in 34 games this season, tallying 12 points (3 goals, 9 assists) and averaging 21:43 of ice time per game. He has a plus-24 rating, which ranks the third highest among defensemen in the NHL and sixth across the league.

Moser leads the Lightning in four categories this season: Games played, average time on ice, takeaways (14) and blocked shots (43).

Florida contractor protection law may hurt customers, lawmaker wants changes following investigation

When Angie Moore hired a company to replace her water softener at her Pasco County home, she expected the job to get done. Instead, she said she was left with brown water flowing through her taps and thousands of dollars out of pocket.

Florida contractor protection law may hurt customers, lawmaker wants changes following investigation

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.