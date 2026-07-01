Lightning trade Nick Paul to Maple Leafs, acquire goalie Dennis Hildeby and draft picks

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are reshaping their roster after trading forward Nick Paul to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for goaltender Dennis Hildeby and two future draft picks.

Tampa Bay also received a fourth-round pick in 2027 and a third-round selection in 2028 as part of the deal announced on July 1 by general manager Julien BriseBois.

The 24-year-old Hildeby appeared in 20 games for Toronto last season and posted a 2.86 goals-against average with a .914 save percentage. He also spent time with the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League, where he recorded 10 wins in 23 appearances.