Local artist helps Lightning continue mental health initiatives

TAMPA — Last week, Tampa Bay Lightning recently hosted their annual "Hockey Talks Night" to promote mental health awareness, featuring a specialty jersey designed by local artist Jared Wright that has become a permanent part of the team's community outreach legacy.

Tampa Bay 28 sports reporter Kevin Lewis learned more about the event that included the popular "Mystery Puck" promotion and silent auction to raise money for mental health initiatives across the area, with Wright's unique jersey design serving as a centerpiece for the awareness campaign.

Wright's design incorporates multiple symbols representing mental health and community support.

"The main things are the sparrows. They're songbirds, which means they're very vocal," Wright explained. "It's an interesting way to symbolize talking about stuff. They represent community."

Wright added, "You’ve got a green ribbon running through this one. Green ribbon is the international sign of mental health awareness. The olive branches around the outside. They symbolize new beginnings, peace, and prosperity. The white rose also symbolizes new beginnings and fresh start. A butterfly, which is a symbol of mental health struggles."

When Wright, a lifelong Lightning fan, received the call that the team was using his design, he had to make sure he wasn't being pranked.

"She's like 'I'm calling from the Lightning.' I was like 'Whoa, for real?' I apply for certain things, as an artist, and it's kind of a crazy call to get, that I was chosen. So yeah, it was very, very exciting," Wright said.

Wright said he's proud to be part of the Lightning's mental health awareness cause because it's something important beyond just one night.

"You go to the gym. You take of your body, eat healthy. You have to take care of your mind the same way. I think that's super important," Jared explained. "They've promoted it so much, too. And so many people seem to know about it. 'Hockey Talks Night' and what it's about. They've really done a great job promoting it and getting the word out. About the importance of mental health and talking about it," Wright said.

Lightning forward Nick Paul, who has his own program called "Points By Paul," doesn't shy away from talking about the importance of mental health or using his platform to promote awareness.

"Especially the world we live in today. There's a lot of metal health and mental pressures and society pressures can build up. Social media, you can't really get away from it. Raising awareness and how far mental health has come over the last five years or so has been a great step in the right direction. I have a charity, 'Points By Paul.' I support it, and I think it's very important to recognize it," Paul said. Nick donates $150 to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay for every point he scores. Slide Insurance matches every donation.

Wright's design has now become a permanent part of the Lightning's legacy of community outreach.

"I don't even know if it's actually hit me yet. It's crazy. It's awesome. Very honored, for sure," Wright said.

For more information on the team's community outreach, visit here.



Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate.

