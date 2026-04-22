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Moser scores in OT as Lightning beat Canadiens 3-2 in Game 2 and tie first-round series

Canadiens Lightning Hockey
Chris O'Meara/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman J.J. Moser (90) celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal against the Montréal Canadiens during overtime in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Canadiens Lightning Hockey
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TAMPA, Fla. — J.J. Moser scored 12:48 into overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night, tying the first-round playoff series at 1-1.

The series shifts to Montreal for two games, with Game 3 set for Friday night. Game 4 is Sunday.

Brandon Hagel had a Gordie Howe hat trick with a goal, assist and a fight, and teammate Nikita Kucherov also scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots.

The Lightning had lost four consecutive home playoff games and 10 of the past 11, dating to Game 4 against Colorado in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

Lane Hutson and Josh Anderson scored for the Canadiens. Jakub Dobes finished with 31 saves.

Kucherov forced overtime at 12:33 of the third period, collecting a deflected puck off the stick of Hagel and scoring on a wrap-around. The goal was the first playoff goal for Kucherov since April 19, 2023, a span of 17 postseason games.

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