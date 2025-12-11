NHL and Fanatics unveil Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins jerseys for 2026 Stadium Series

NEW YORK, Ny. — The NHL and Fanatics have revealed the specially designed uniforms for the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series outdoor game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins, highlighting Tampa’s local culture and Florida’s Sunshine State identity.

The game will be played Feb. 1, 2026, at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, marking the first outdoor game in league history to be held in a football stadium in Florida.

NHL & Fanatics

Fanatics worked with both teams and the League to create jerseys that incorporate distinctive elements of Tampa Bay and the state’s vibrant energy.

NHL & Fanatics

The Lightning’s design adds a new sky blue to its color palette and features lightning bolt textures, pirate-inspired accents and tributes to season ticket holders labeled Bolt for Life Members.

NHL & Fanatics

NHL & Fanatics

Details include a shoulder patch honoring Tampa’s swashbuckling heritage, hidden bead outlines on the sleeves and beadwork in the collar.

NHL & Fanatics

The Bruins’ jersey introduces bold gold with sun ray debossed motifs on the sleeves, paying homage to Florida’s setting.

This Stadium Series game is the second of two scheduled outdoor events in Florida in 2026, following the Jan. 2 matchup between the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers at loanDepot park in Miami. Both games honor the rapid growth of hockey in the Sunshine State over the past three decades.