Nikita Kucherov wins 2nd Hart Trophy

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov has earned his second Hart Trophy, taking the NHL’s most valuable player award in one of the closest votes in league history.

Kucherov, 32, was named the 2025–26 winner by the Professional Hockey Writers Association, the NHL has announced.

Kucherov finished just 10 voting points ahead of Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid.

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon placed third.

It was the first time since the current points system began in 1995–96 that all three finalists received at least 25% of first-place votes.

It’s Kucherov’s first Hart Trophy since 2018–19, making him only the third player to wait seven or more years between wins. He joins Jean Beliveau and Sidney Crosby in that rare group.

Kucherov led Tampa Bay with 44 goals and 86 assists for 130 points in 76 games, including leading the Lightning to their ninth straight playoff appearance and finishing 42 points ahead of his closest teammate.

His scoring pace put him among the league leaders in several categories, including points per game, even‑strength assists, multi‑assist games and plus/minus.