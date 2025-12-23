Raddysh has goal, 2 assists to reach 100 career points as Lightning beat Blues 4-1

TAMPA, Fla. — Darren Raddysh had a goal and two assists to reach 100 career points, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Monday night.

Oliver Bjorkstrand had a power-play goal for his 400th point, and Pontus Holmberg and Anthony Cirelli also scored for Tampa Bay. Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel each had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves as the Lightning have won back-to-back games for the second time since the start of December.

Justin Faulk scored for St. Louis while Jordan Binnington finished with 13 saves. The Blues were held to two-or-fewer goals for the 21st time in 38 games this season.

Holmberg scored 21 seconds into the game, getting a stick on Raddysh's shot to deflect the puck past Binnington. It tied for the 13th fastest goal to start a game in Lightning franchise history and fastest since Steven Stamkos scored at 20 seconds on March 16, 2024.

Raddysh scored on the power play at 9:12 of the first period when his shot from the center point hit Faulk and caromed into the net.

Faulk cut the Lightning lead in half at 6:43 of the second, but Cirelli answered that 1:18 later getting a stick from the middle slot on Raddysh's shot. Raddysh became the second-fastest defenseman in Lightning history to reach 100 career points in his 206th game.

Bjorkstrand scored Tampa Bay’s second power-play goal of the game at 5:36 of the third period.

