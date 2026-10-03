Rays announce ALDS roster ahead of series against Yankees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays announced their roster for the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees on Saturday.

The roster includes 26 players, featuring 12 pitchers, two catchers, seven infielders and five outfielders.

The Rays' pitching staff includes Bryan Baker, Cam Booser, Garrett Cleavinger, Griffin Jax, Kevin Kelly, Nick Martinez, Steven Matz, Freddy Peralta, Drew Rasmussen, Ian Seymour, Cole Sulser and Tyler Wells.

Behind the plate, Tampa Bay will carry Nick Fortes and Liam Hicks.

The infield group consists of Jonathan Aranda, Junior Caminero, Yandy Díaz, Jorge Mateo, Richie Palacios, Taylor Walls and Ben Williamson.

The outfielders on the roster are Jonny DeLuca, Victor Mesa Jr., Cedric Mullins, Chandler Simpson and Ryan Vilade.

The Rays will open the ALDS against the Yankees Saturday night at Tropicana Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.