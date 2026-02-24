Rays react to DeSantis and Florida Cabinet approving state land for new stadium

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays Chief Executive Officer Ken Babby released a statement on Feb. 24 after Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet agreed granting state land to the team for the new stadium.

In the statement, Babby said the land would be used for redeveloping Hillsborough College Dale Mabry campus site for the $2.3 billion multi-use district.

Read Babby's full statement below.

The Tampa Bay Rays are grateful for the approval granted today by Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet for the conveyance of state land to Hillsborough College for the purpose of redeveloping the Dale Mabry Campus site for our proposed new ballpark, reinvented campus, and live, work, play, and learn district to open in 2029. The support by Governor DeSantis and the Cabinet today underlines our belief in the power of this generational project, and the many lasting benefits it will deliver. Our momentum is real and growing, thanks to the remarkable spirit of community and statewide partnership that our ownership group has been privileged to experience from the start. This is undoubtedly a big moment for Tampa Bay, and the Rays are fully in this moment to bring this vision to life, and serve our region for generations to come. Tampa Bay Rays CEO Ken Babby

The Rays released first-look renderings of the proposed stadium site on Feb. 5.