Bolts' Victor Hedman, Brayden Point expected to be ready to play on Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning expect to get several key players back from injury when they return to the ice on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach Rob Zettler said Brayden Point, Victor Hedman, Emil Lilleberg and Charle-Edouard D’Astous are all expected to be ready to play tomorrow.

Injury updates: @TBLightning assistant coach Rob Zettler tells us Brayden Point, Emil Lilleberg, Charle-Edouard D’Astous and Victor Hedman are all expected to be ready to play tomorrow.#GoBolts — Benjamin Pierce (@BenjaminJReport) February 24, 2026

The Bolts are back to regular-season play for the first time in over two weeks at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Point has been out with a lower-body injury since mid-January.

Hedman sustained a lower-body injury during international play.

The Lightning currently sit atop of the Eastern Conference with a 37-14-4.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.