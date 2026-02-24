Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bolts' Victor Hedman, Brayden Point expected to be ready to play on Wednesday

Associate Press
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning expect to get several key players back from injury when they return to the ice on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach Rob Zettler said Brayden Point, Victor Hedman, Emil Lilleberg and Charle-Edouard D’Astous are all expected to be ready to play tomorrow.

The Bolts are back to regular-season play for the first time in over two weeks at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Point has been out with a lower-body injury since mid-January.

Hedman sustained a lower-body injury during international play.

The Lightning currently sit atop of the Eastern Conference with a 37-14-4.

