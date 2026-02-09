Rays sign Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez: MLB Network

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays signed pitcher Nick Martinez, according to an MLB Network post on X.

The 35-year-old right-hander pitched for the Cincinnati Reds the past two seasons, throwing 165.2 innings with a 4.45 ERA during his 2025 campaign.

The MLB said Martinez originally signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Reds before the 2024 season, but opted out of the second year of his contract. However, after the Reds offered him a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer for 2025, he returned to Cincinnati.

Martinez was drafted by the Texas Rangers in 2011, spent four seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball from 2018-21 and returned to the MLB as a pitcher with the San Diego Padres from 2022-23.

The team has not confirmed the deal.