Florida's Erin Jackson misses medal in 1000m speed skate at Olympics

MILAN, ITALY — Florida's Erin Jackson missed taking home a second medal at the Winter Olympic Games.

The Ocala native placed 6th in the 1000m women’s speed skating final on Monday in Milano Cortina. Fellow Team USA member Brittany Bowe finished 4th.

Jackson, 33, was born in Florida and was the opening ceremony flag bearer.

She made history in Beijing when she became the first black woman to win an individual gold medal at the Winter Olympics, taking the 500m in 2022.