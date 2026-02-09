Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Florida's Erin Jackson misses medal in 1000m speed skate at Olympics

Milan Cortina Olympics Speedskating
Luca Bruno/AP
Erin Jackson of the U.S. competes in the women's 1,000 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Milan Cortina Olympics Speedskating
MILAN, ITALY — Florida's Erin Jackson missed taking home a second medal at the Winter Olympic Games.

The Ocala native placed 6th in the 1000m women’s speed skating final on Monday in Milano Cortina. Fellow Team USA member Brittany Bowe finished 4th.

Jackson, 33, was born in Florida and was the opening ceremony flag bearer.

She made history in Beijing when she became the first black woman to win an individual gold medal at the Winter Olympics, taking the 500m in 2022.

