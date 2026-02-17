Rays' star Junior Caminero motivated by leadership role

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays finished with a losing record for the second straight year, but despite a disappointing finish, third baseman Junior Caminero emerged as the face of the franchise.

The 22-year-old had a lot to talk about before the team’s first full squad workout on Tuesday, and he spoke in English rather than his native Spanish.

“When you are the face of the team, you need to do the interview in English,” Caminero said.

Waning to take a leadership role, Caminero picked up the language over the offseason.

“I want to try one percent every day to make a little more of my interview in English,” he said.

“He’s pretty motivated to be good at everything he does,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “I’m not surprised about that. I know he’s worked on his English, he’ll continue to work on his English.

“I appreciate that a lot. I can’t imagine how challenging that is. We did not go ask him to go learn English perfectly. He can communicate it, and helps us with our communication with him. He can give us feedback as well.”

Caminero also celebrated the birth of his daughter, Valentina, in November.

“It’s everything,” he said. “It’s the best when I wake up every morning and see my daughter. I say ‘I love you.’ I want to go to 100 percent for her.”

That news followed a breakout season with 45 home runs, 110 RBIs, and a top-10 finish in American League MVP voting. The question for Cami is, what will he do next?

“I don’t think about it. Just enjoy, have fun. Put up big numbers last year,” Caminero said. “This year, not putting too much pressure on me. Just go to help my team and go to play 100% and just have fun with it. Not thinking about if it’s another big year, or 50 homers, or 40 homers. I know who I am. I’ve got to play my 100% to help my team.”

In his first full year at the big-league level, Caminero delivered on expectations at the plate. This season, he wants to improve his defense at third base by winning a Gold Glove.



Share Your Story with Kyle Burger



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

Contact Kyle Burger First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.