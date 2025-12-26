Some Bucs' fans are losing hope, while others still believe Tampa Bay can make the playoffs

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 7-8 after losing six of their last seven games. But the Bucs still have a chance to win the NFC South by beating the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers over the next two weeks.

Despite the circumstances, head coach Todd Bowles remains confident that his team can win a fifth straight division title.

“It’s our work ethic and staying together,” Bowles said. “That’s the biggest thing. We understand what we put ourselves in, and we understand we’re the only ones that can get us out of it. The work ethic continues, and the confidence is there with each other. We have to stay with that.”

Some Bucs fans have lost hope in what this team can do, but others still feel like they can recapture their early-season magic.

“I think they’re struggling. There definitely needs to be some changes going on for sure,” one Bucs fan told Tampa Bay 28. “Maybe some coaching changes. I don’t know. Their passing game needs to be better.”

“They started out strong, got a little weak. Hopefully they can recover,” Bucs’ fan Greg Simon said. “If they can put it together, if those guys are on. I don’t think there is anybody who can stop them. Past performances over the past couple of weeks make you question it. I think they’ve got an opportunity.”

Quarterback Baker Mayfield would love nothing more than proving people wrong. There’s still a chance for the Bucs to punch their ticket to the postseason, and once they’re in, anything can happen.

“It’s a long season. Everything we want is still right in front of us despite everything that’s going on,” he said. “We can win out, make the playoffs and still have our goals ahead of us."

“It’s crazy to keep saying that. It’s our for the taking,” left tackle Tristan Wirfs said. “I said it last week, ‘We just go to get to the dance.’ Honestly, it’s that simple. It doesn’t have to be pretty, it doesn’t have to be anything. We’re 7-8. Just get there, and let’s make some noise.”

Bowles confirmed on Friday that Wirfs (toe) will be out on Sunday against Miami.



