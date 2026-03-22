South Florida men's basketball coach Bryan Hodgson leaves for Providence

TAMPA, Fla. — Fresh off an American Conference championship and an NCAA Tournament berth, South Florida is now in the market for a new head men's basketball coach.

Providence College announced Sunday it was hiring Bryan Hodgson away from the Bulls to coach the Friars in the Big East.

In one season in Tampa, Hodgson led USF to national prominence, going 25-9 overall on the way to winning both the American regular season and tournament championships, and punching the program's first March Madness ticket since 2012.

The Bulls' postseason run ended on Thursday in a First Round NCAA Tournament loss to Louisville in Buffalo, New York.

"Coach said he would come and win championships, and he delivered on that promise by leading the most successful season in the history of our program," said USF CEO of Athletics Rob Higgins in a statement. "This year's team earned not one, but two championship banners for the Yuengling Center rafters, and we're forever grateful to our student-athletes, Coach Hodgson, his family, and his staff. We did everything within reason to try to retain Coach for the long term. Rest assured, we could not be more excited about the future of USF Men's Basketball. All Gas. No Brakes."

Hodgson was named the American Conference Coach of the Year this past season, and he coached forward Izaiyah Nelson to conference Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year honors - the first to ever win all three.

"Today, we begin a new journey with Providence College men's basketball. It was my goal to find a head coach who would fit with our great athletic and academic institution," said Providence athletics director Steve Napolillo in a statement. "In addition, in this new revenue share/NIL landscape, I knew we needed a coach with the energy, passion and the skills to get us back to competing for championships and playing in the NCAA Tournament."

South Florida said it will immediately begin a national search for its 13th head coach.