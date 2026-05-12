Billionaire John Morgan says he’d help bring Rays to Orlando if Tampa deal falls apart

TAMPA, Fla. — As Tampa and Hillsborough County continue negotiating a proposed stadium deal for the Tampa Bay Rays, one of Florida’s most recognizable attorneys says he’s ready to help bring the team to Orlando if those talks collapse.

John Morgan made the comments during an interview with Orlando television station WFTV, where he said he remains “very close” with one of the Rays’ new owners and would financially support moving Major League Baseball to Orlando.

“I would still put my money up for baseball, but only in Orlando,” Morgan said.

Morgan also suggested Tampa may struggle to secure enough political support to finalize a stadium agreement.

“It’s not necessarily a lock,” Morgan said. “They don’t have the votes over there. And the Lightning want stuff. The Bucs want stuff.”

The comments come as Tampa and Hillsborough County continue negotiating a proposed stadium and mixed-use development project near Dale Mabry Highway that would require significant public funding.

The project has sparked growing debate among local leaders.

During a recent Tampa City Council workshop, some questioned whether public money should be spent on a stadium project while the city continues to face transportation and infrastructure challenges.

The broader proposal is expected to require roughly $1 billion in public funding, including about $251 million from the City of Tampa alone.

Tampa Councilman Charlie Miranda was among those to express skepticism.

“Our roads today? Nowhere near anything but poor,” Miranda said during the workshop.

Still, supporters of the project argue the development could create jobs, generate long-term tax revenue, and help secure the Rays’ future in Tampa.

Rays season ticket holder Johnathan Butler urged local leaders not to miss what he called a rare opportunity.

“This opportunity does not come along very often at all. This is it,” Butler said. “If we have this revenue source that can create jobs and create opportunities, it can fill potholes. It can help repave streets.”

Butler also warned that Orlando remains a legitimate threat if negotiations in Tampa fail. However, he still likes Tampa’s chances.

“I believe the county commission and the city council will come together and they will realize that this is the best, as a Rays season ticket member — this is the best for the long-term of the community,” he said.

The Rays have repeatedly said their focus remains on negotiations with Tampa and Hillsborough County. However, in April, the team acknowledged that it would have to “evaluate alternatives” if a deal could not be reached.

During the workshop last week, Rays CEO Ken Babby said a memorandum of understanding is still being negotiated. However, the team is still hopeful for a decision before June 1.



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Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.