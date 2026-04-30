Streaking Rowdies shine spotlight on mental health

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rowdies enter Saturday's match against Indy 11 unbeaten on the season, and the club is using the occasion to spotlight mental health awareness.

Kickoff at Al Lang Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. Every fan in attendance will receive a green mustache as part of the team's "Mustaches for Mental Health" night.

The Rowdies have six players with at least 2 goals this season. Forward Karsen Henderlong scored his first 2 of the year in last Saturday's win over Sarasota.

Henderlong told Tampa Bay 28 sports anchor Kevin Lewis the team's offensive success comes down to everyone on the team being on the same page.

"I think we just have a lot of great players on this team. A lot of great attacking players," Henderlong said after training. "A lot of guys that can do and create things on their own. But also, as a team, we've meshed well together in the short time we've been together."

The Rowdies went through a roster overhaul this offseason, and the new-look lineup has produced results on and off the field. Defender Charlie Ostrem said the team's chemistry has been a key factor.

"I don't think I've been on many teams where it's this good. Guys hang out off the field. We spend a lot of time together, and we enjoy it," Ostrem said. "I think that's so huge. We have good team chemistry, and it takes us a long way."

Ostrem is a big proponent of emphasizing the importance of mental health. He said the process is all about balance — a message that resonates with professional athletes and fans alike.

"I think it's all about balance. You need to keep a good mix of competitiveness and working on the field," he added. "But when you get time to step away, spend time with your family and your friends. Use your support group. Because that's what helps me a lot, is my support group."

Henderlong echoed the importance of bringing awareness to the issue.

"You have your ups and downs. Times when everything's going great. Times when everything's not. Just bringing awareness to that is a great thing. It's awesome."

The Rowdies are 4-0-2 in league play and 1-0-0 in the Jagermeister Cup standings. Indy Eleven is 2-1-3 across all competitions.



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Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.