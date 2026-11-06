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Tampa Bay Lightning take on Minnesota Wild on Saturday, Nov. 7

Tampa Bay Lightning
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Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Minnesota Wild
Saturday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m.
Grand Casino Arena

The Lightning continued their impressive start with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Tampa Bay moved to 10-3-2 overall (22 points), 8-0-0 on home ice, 6-1-2 against Western Conference opponents and 3-1-2 against Central Division opponents.

Tampa Bay has scored a power-play goal in seven of its last eight contests, operating at 28% during that span. The Bolts improved to 8-0-1 when scoring the game-opening goal. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made his 600th start of career and tallied his eighth win of the season to improve to 8-3-1.

The Bolts travel to Minnesota to face the Central Division-leading Minnesota Wild. Minnesota is 11-3-3 overall this season, including a 4-0-1 mark at home.

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