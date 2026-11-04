Bucs need more balanced attack at Chicago on Sunday night

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finding their stride on the ground.

Now comes the challenge of keeping it going against one of the NFL's toughest run defenses.

The 3-5 Bucs travel to Chicago on Sunday night to face the 6-2 Bears, riding a two-game winning streak fueled by a dominant rushing attack.

Tampa Bay has piled up 584 rushing yards during its last two games, winning by a combined 46 points. That stretch included one of the most unusual victories in recent NFL history: a 16-0 shutout of Atlanta without completing a single pass.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield says the energy inside the huddle has been noticeable as the running game continues to produce.

"It's being in the huddle with a bunch of savages. They hear the play call, they get excited about it. They're talking about it. There is a certain level of excitement when it comes down to the run plays they want to make it work," Mayfield said.

But Sunday's matchup presents a much different challenge.

Chicago enters the game allowing the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL. The Bears have made stopping opposing running games a priority, meaning Tampa Bay may need to rely more heavily on its passing attack.

Mayfield believes the Bucs are ready to make that adjustment.

"Last couple of weeks, I felt really confident in the pass game. The details and stuff we've been harping on to get back on track. We're coming into it being the number one rushing offense in the league. They pride themselves on stopping the run," Mayfield said.

The passing game could also be getting a boost from Mayfield's improving health. He has attempted just 14 passes over his last two games after missing three contests with a dislocated right thumb.

"It's getting better and better each week, especially after the last two weeks not having to use it that much," Mayfield said.

Despite opening the season 1-5, Tampa Bay has started to climb back into the NFC South race.

The Buccaneers are just a half-game behind the Carolina Panthers and could find themselves in first place by the end of Sunday night with the right combination of results.

A resurgent rushing attack has helped turn Tampa Bay's season around. Now the Bucs will find out if it can keep rolling against Chicago.