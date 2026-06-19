Toronto acquires Bolts defensemen Darren Raddysh in sign-and-trade

TAMPA, Fla. — Canadian sports commentator and writer Pierre LeBrun confirmed that the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning are finalizing a sign-and-trade involving Bolts defenseman Darren Raddysh.

Confirming that Toronto and Tampa Bay are finalizing a sign-and-trade involving pending UFA Darren Raddysh.Hearing that it will be an eight-year deal with an AAV in the 8's (north of $8 million). — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 19, 2026

"Hearing that it will be an eight-year deal with an AAV in the 8's (north of $8 million)," LeBrun said.

Raddysh, 30, made his NHL debut with the Lightning in 2021. In his five seasons, the defenseman had 35 goals and 108 points in 249 games for the Bolts.

The sign-and-trade takes Raddysh off the NHL free agent market that is set to begin on July 1.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Raddysh, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced Friday.

Tampa Bay Lightning announcement by Tampa Bay 28