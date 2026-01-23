USF cheerleading earns two more national championships

TAMPA — The University of South Florida cheerleading program has become the most successful athletic program on campus, capturing its 11th national or international championship since 2021.

The Bulls' latest victory marks another milestone for a program that returned to national competition in 2016 after a 13-year hiatus. In just six years of competing at the highest level, USF has established itself as a dominant force in collegiate cheerleading.

"It could never get old. It's the best feeling ever," said Holly Cate Henderson while wearing her gold medal.

Tampa Bay 28 The Bulls have won 11 championships in the last six years.

The team's success comes with expectations, but the Bulls have learned to channel that pressure into motivation.

"We always talk about how the pressure's not on us. We're here to apply the pressure to other teams to see if they can also do their job," said national champ Ashlyn Pinner. "So, while there is pressure, we change the narrative and we think about the pressure not being on us."

Mental preparation plays a crucial role in the team's approach, according to teammate Sarah Wood.

"We use the saying 'Chop wood, carry water' a lot this year because we read a book about it. It's not all about doing the easy things and having fun. You have to do the hard work behind the scenes. The things are going to build your character and build you as a person," she said.

Coed national champion Thomas Crawford emphasized that USF doesn't defend national titles – they pursue them.

"Nothing is given. It always has to be earned," he said frankly. "I feel like we definitely work for everything we've gotten, and we never take it lightly. But we pride ourselves in how we do that and how good we are at our sport."

While the Bulls stop short of calling themselves a dynasty, their track record speaks for itself.

"Every year is a new year for us. We just go out there and do exactly what we're trained to do," Madelyn Hollis said confidently. "We train every single scenario, different type of situation. That way, we're best prepared for whatever comes our way."

Team member credits the program's culture for their sustained success.

"It just really speaks to our culture that we have built," added Samantha Radzwilka "Every year we're able to come out there and just love each other. From each other to our coaches. We've just built something really special here that we're able to go out and show everybody."



