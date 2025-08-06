USF football embraces new-look running game

TAMPA — The USF football team has one glaring hole on the offensive side of the ball: running back production.

The Bulls lost their top three rushers from last season, and their leading returner tallied a modest 50 yards and one touchdown on six carries. That returner is sophomore Alvon Isaac. Isaac said he learned a lot about preparation from Kelley Joiner, Jr., NayQuan Wright, and TaRon Keith- who racked up a combined 1,728 yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground.

"Really, just stay in the film room. I just keep being consistent in everything that I do," Isaac said after Wednesday's practice. "Just continue to get better. Be a better person, on an off the field. Just reading my tracks more and just read stuff pre-snap for me to have a better run."

The Bulls options are open. It's just a matter of who wants to step up and take advantage of the openings.

"It’s just opportunity. In this game and just in life you have to take advantage of your opportunities," said first-year co-offensive coordinator Kodi Burns. "And I think we have a couple of running backs - several, matter of fact- in that room, that are ready to do just that."

Consider Sam Franklin ready. The USF grad student started his college career at Tennessee-Martin, where he was finalist for the Walter Payton award given to the best player in the FCS. He transferred to Oklahoma in 2024 before choosing to finish his career in Alex Golesh's offense.

"Just being consistent in everything that I do," Franklin said when describing his approach to this season. "At the end of the day, yes, we’re competing at a high level for each other. But when it’s game day we’re all cheering for each other. Whoever’s out there on the field, it’s time for you to do your job and help the team win."

The coaches say that having players willing to accept a daunting challenge is what pumps up Bulls running backs coach Micah James.

"Because they want to be great, they will be. That’s the part that excites me about this crew," James explained. "They all want to be able to be out there all three downs. They want to play. They want to be able to show their full game. I’m excited to see how things shake out."