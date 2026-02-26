Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
USF football releases 2026 season schedule

WFTS
The Bulls (1-1) are coming a off a 38-24 win over FAMU.
TAMPA, Fla. — Get excited, Bulls fans! USF football announced its schedule for the 2026 season this fall, and there are plenty of home games.

The American Conference announced the schedules for all teams on Thursday, and the Bulls learned who they'll be facing and the date.

The Bulls open the season at home against FIU on Sept. 5. They'll play seven games at Raymond James Stadium this season, which is the most home games the team has had since 2019.

The first conference game will be Sept. 12 at Army.

To view the full schedule, click here.

