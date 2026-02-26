USF football releases 2026 season schedule

TAMPA, Fla. — Get excited, Bulls fans! USF football announced its schedule for the 2026 season this fall, and there are plenty of home games.

The American Conference announced the schedules for all teams on Thursday, and the Bulls learned who they'll be facing and the date.

The Bulls open the season at home against FIU on Sept. 5. They'll play seven games at Raymond James Stadium this season, which is the most home games the team has had since 2019.

The first conference game will be Sept. 12 at Army.

