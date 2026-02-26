How the Lightning played a role in recovery for mother-daughter duo after kidney transplant

TAMPA, Fla. — Every week of the regular hockey season, Tampa Bay 28 spotlights a Lightning fan who is doing the most to show up for the team.

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain has met so many amazing Lightning superfans, and mother-daughter duo Laura Whitstine and Brooke Herbert are no exception.

“It's just fun. I mean, the whole atmosphere of Benchmark is just amazing. And, you know, there's always something to do even before the games or after the games, and it's just, it's fun. It's just what we do for fun now,” said Brooke Herbert, the daughter.

“I thank you for answering my request for a story because I thought it would be fun to share. I'm glad that you recognize that,” said mother, Laura Whitstine, to Lauren St. Germain.

“We finally got called up to get our season tickets,” said Herbert.

“I didn't realize there was such a waitlist,” said Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain.

“There was a wait list, and we couldn't be on it for a little while because she wasn't allowed to go to the games post-transplant,” said Herbert.

“So, Laura, tell me about your journey. When did your kidney issues begin?” asked St. Germain.

“In April of 2020, I had unregulated high blood pressure, which we found out later was the cause of the kidney failure,” said Whitstine.

“What ended up happening in the hospital?” asked St. Germain.

“They directly intubated me and put me into a drug-induced coma where they could dialysis my kidneys 24 hours a day, and they kept me like that for at least three days,” said Whitstine.

“Unfortunately, that was when we got the news that now she needs to start dialysis,” said Herbert.

“When did you decide I need to give my mom a kidney?” asked St. Germain.

“They told me on the phone, because I really wasn't familiar with what dialysis was. We don’t know anybody who was on dialysis. None of our other family members have been through it. So, they said, well, she's going to go on dialysis, and ultimately, she's going to need a kidney transplant. And I kind of knew from day one, like, if I can do this, this is something I want to do, because she's my best friend,” said Herbert.

“What was your reaction when she told you all of this?” asked St. Germain.

“I said, okay, but I don't think. I don't know,” said Whitstine.

“I think she told me no a couple times,” said Herbert.

“And what was it like the day that you found out you were a match and this was going to be able to work out?” asked St. Germain.

“I am not a crier, but I was sobbing. I was able to then call her and tell her, Hey, I just finally got the call. They green-lighted everything, and we have a date, and it was the best day ever,” said Herbert.

“And the Lightning also played a really special role when you were on dialysis as well?” asked St. Germain.

“So she needed at least four days a week of dialysis. And because we were doing it at home, we had a lot of flexibility, as far as time. And the perfect distraction is watching hockey. So, we were able to time our dialysis sessions with, you know, watching the games,” explained Herbert.

She continued, “Then it actually timed out pretty well that by the time she could start going to games again, they called us and said, Hey, you're eligible for season tickets. Section 318, under the press box, kind of where there's like a box up there, and we're the second row above the box.”

“What are your favorite players?” asked St. Germain.

“I like Point, and I like Guentzel. I just can keep going. I love them all,” said Whitstine.

“I love Headman. I love our captain, and, you know, I like Erik Cernak and Anthony Cirelli,” said Herbert.

“So the whole kit and caboodle basically,” said St. Germain.

“There is not a guy on the team we don’t like,” said Herbert.

“Yeah, they're just such a team,” said Whitstine.



Our health and our home are two things that impact our lives the most. And Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain is focused on both. From highlighting the latest medical breakthroughs to helping you navigate the housing market; Lauren wants to hear for you.

