USF names first-ever CEO of Athletics

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida announced Rob Higgins as its first-ever CEO of Athletics after a national search.

According to the release, Higgins has served as executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission since 2004. He was also a former USF Athletics staff member, and now he is the first USF alum to lead the department.

“In this new era of college athletics, not only is the role about providing a top-tier experience for our student-athletes across all sports, it now requires a business approach to build a competitive enterprise, grow revenue, embrace innovation, lead through change and position our university — and the Tampa Bay region — on the national stage,” said USF Board of Trustees Chair Will Weatherford. “Rob Higgins has proven during his time with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission that he isn’t afraid to dream big. He’ll bring that same ambition to USF and we’re excited to welcome him back home to lead our next chapter.”

Higgins served as the president and CEO of the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee in 2021 and was on the bid and operations committee that hosted Super Bowl XLIII in 2009, according to the release.

“Rob is a terrific example of the impact our alumni make every day. Through his tireless efforts over the past two decades, Rob has helped elevate Tampa Bay through hosting events that generate economic impact for our communities, attract thousands of visitors to the area and grow the region’s brand to audiences across the world,” said USF President Rhea Law, the first university alum to serve in her role, according to the release.

After graduating from USF, Higgins worked as a USF Athletics staff member, as he oversaw facilities and event management. He was also inducted into USF’s Zimmerman School of Advertising Hall of Fame in 2015. In May 2025,Higgins received the Distinguished Citizen Award at USF Commencement.

“I never imagined that an opportunity to volunteer as a young boy at USF basketball games would take me down a path to a career of over 20 years serving at the Tampa Bay Sports Commission and now the opportunity to return to my alma mater as the first CEO of Athletics. Cliches are often rooted in some truth, but this truly is a dream come true. I could not be more honored to take on this responsibility and could not be more excited to get started,” Higgins said. “Go Bulls!”

An introductory press conference is scheduled for Sept. 22.