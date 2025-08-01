USF opens preseason camp with high hopes for 2025

TAMPA, Fla. — T-minus 27 days until college football returns to Tampa Bay.

This week, USF kicked off preseason training camp at its Indoor Performance Facility. The Bulls are coming off a season that featured a second consecutive bowl win, but it was a year that felt a little incomplete. Starting quarterback Byrum Brown suffered a season-ending leg injury against Tulane in week five. Despite having his season cut short, Brown said the experience gave him a new perspective.

"You don’t take anything for granted. Coming to work each and every day with the same mindset, that’s it," Brown said after practice. He also added that he's excited for a bounce-back season, but he's not going to be in a rush to make up for lost time.

"Very eager. You don’t want to look too far ahead. I want to be right where my feet are. Like right here, right now," he explained. "Very eager. Just trying to take it one day at a time."

Once fourth on the depth chart, Brown is entering his third season as the full-time starter. It's a season that he hopes ends in another bowl win, and it includes practicing in the shadow of the program's on-campus stadium construction.

"Just seeing the renovations and the rise of USF Athletics, USF football has been huge," Brown added. "And we’re only going to continue to do more, as far as I’m concerned."

One familiar face is noticeably absent from the Bulls roster. Back-up quarterback Bryce Archie, who took over the starting role after Brown's injury, is no longer on the team. The Cincinnati Reds drafted him as a right-handed pitcher in the 14th round of the MLB draft, and that opportunity was too good to pass up.

"Selfishly, you’d like the guy that started eight games for you in your room," USF head coach Alex Golesh said frankly. "But ultimately, if the goal is to go be elite in life after this, and for him it happens to be pro baseball, then I’m beyond excited for him. I genuinely am."

Golesh welcomes 54 new faces to the Bulls roster this season. But despite the new faces in new places, Golesh said the foundation of his program is set.

"When it’s player-driven, when it comes from within the locker room, when the standard is upheld by the guys in the locker room, in every aspect of their life," Golesh added. "Then you can do something special."

USF opens the regular season Thursday, Aug. 28, when they host Boise St. at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

