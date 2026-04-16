USF's Crowther chases continued success on and off the field

TAMPA, Fla. — Thursday, the USF football team held one more practice before Sunday’s spring game at Corbett Stadium. One Bulls running back took a unique path to Tampa, where he looks to find continued success.

Northern California-native D.J. Crowther played his first four years of college football at Dartmouth. He graduated early from the Ivy League school while playing a sport, a feat he attributes to prioritizing his schedule.

"I would say the biggest thing is just time management. You gotta learn how to manage your time," Crowther explained after practice. "Be the best football player you can be, and also being the best student you can be."

USF Head Football Coach Brian Hartline said Crowther checked off all the boxes when they approached him about transferring to the program.

"Really good downhill back. Smart. Never really gets flustered. Not a very emotional guy. Centered. When he makes a mistake, moves on," Hartline said. "He’s very mature. He’s doing a really good job of building his basis of trust and competitive excellence. Making the play when the ball’s in his hands. The more and more he can keep building that, the more and more the team will continue to trust him as well."

Crowther showed a serious interest in academics from a young age. One of his favorite hobbies is still finding a good crossword puzzle.

"Growing up as a kid, I used to always see my grandma have the little book, just doing crossword puzzles," recalled with a smile. "So I was just showing her, kinda helping her out with that."

As the oldest of four brothers, Crowther wants to show his siblings what is possible if they handle their process the right way.

"They look up to me. I believe that, wholeheartedly. Each day, in everything I do. Just trying to be an expert, be a pro," D.J. added. "Just know that I’m doing it for the fam. Put on for them. I wear the last name on the back of my jersey, so I’m just trying to make them proud."

Crowther’s path to USF is a little different, which aligns with the mentality Hartline wants for the team.

"Being different. That’s ultimately what we try and do, day-to-day, week-to-week, in all facets of life. I think that in order to do that, you’re also trying to be the best version of yourself," Hartline outlined. "The ability to show up early and leave late. All the things that require no talent. Being disciplined. Just want to make sure these guys are armed with the right mentality to be successful both in sports and in life."

The Spring Game kicks off Sunday at 3:30 at Corbett Stadium.



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Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.