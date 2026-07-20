West Pasco girls softball league hosting Dixie Softball World Series

ODESSA, Fla. — For the first time since the 1980s, the West Pasco Girls Fast-Pitch Softball Association is hosting the Dixie Softball World Series.

Dozens of teams across 10 states will compete at Starkey Ranch beginning on Saturday, July 25, through Tuesday, July 28.

West Pasco is sending two teams to the tournament: the Belles in the 13-15 division and the Debs in the 16-19 division.

For two Debs standouts, the tournament is more than a title chase. It is the final chapter of a 15-year run.

"We have sisters on the field that aren't even sisters. We created that bond," Kyanna Olampo said.

That sisterhood started when Kyanna Olampo and Kiley Collins first picked up a glove.

"Kiley has been there since we started playing softball," Olampo said.

"We've been pitcher and catcher with each other for 10 or 12 years now, I'd say," Collins said.

With both players aging out of the league, they will take the field together one last time in the Dixie Softball World Series.

"To a lot of outsiders it might not be a big deal, but to us, especially girls that have been playing longer than 2-3 years, it's quite a big deal. It's like our home run. This is like the College World Series for us," Collins said.

For Olampo, a championship would mean even more.

When she was just 3 years old, she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

"I lost all my hair, eyebrows, eyelashes, everything," Olampo said.

After two-and-a-half years of chemotherapy, she returned to the diamond at just 6 years old.

"I played right after my treatment was over, basically," Olampo said.

Collins said she did not learn about her teammate's battle until years later.

"I actually didn't find out she was a cancer survivor until I was about 13 or 14. 'Oh my gosh, you've been keeping it from me,'" Collins said.

"She's come a long way and doesn't let it show," Collins said.

Now, the teamates have one last chance to finish their Dixie careers the way they have always dreamed.

"This is it for us," Collins said.



Share Your Story with Kyle Burger



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

Contact Kyle Burger First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.