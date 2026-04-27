What you need to know about the Lightning's critical Game 5

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning head into Game 5 of their playoff series looking to keep their season alive and extend the matchup.

After splitting the first four games, the series is now tied 2-2, putting extra weight on the outcome of Game 5 against the Montreal Canadiens. The winner will gain the upper hand with the chance to close things out in Game 6.

The Lightning will be at home for this game. The puck will drop on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and you can catch all the action on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV).

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.