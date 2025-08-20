Susan El Khoury

Susan is an award-winning investigative reporter known for her relentless pursuit of the truth while advocating for consumers, exposing corruption and fraud, and holding the powerful accountable.

When viewers have consumer issues, they can trust Susan Solves It.

From losing money to being taken advantage of, the Susan Solves It consumer investigate unit responds to concerns from viewers and pushes to protect them.

Susan has a track record of helping viewers recoup their hard-earned money. Her work over a decade of investigative reporting has exposed frauds, led to criminal charges, and prompted law changes.

Susan joined Tampa Bay 28 in 2024 after working as an investigative reporter at KMOV-TV in St. Louis.

Her reporting on a deadly tornado that struck an Amazon warehouse uncovered questions about the building's structural safety. It prompted changes at Amazon nationwide, changes in city building inspections, and led lawmakers to pass safety legislation.

Susan's work helped protect patients and resulted in a state investigation after she exposed how a medical practice failed to safeguard blood samples resulting in them being dumped in a parking lot.

Her reporting prompted safety changes at the St. Louis airport after she uncovered how automatic doors kept hitting and injuring passengers.

In addition, Susan worked in Little Rock, Arkansas where her investigation into state police's use of PIT maneuvers exposed deadly crashes that were going unreported. Her work received international attention and instigated changes within the department, so the maneuvers are now considered deadly use of force.

Susan's work has been recognized with multiple regional and national awards, including Emmys and Edward R. Murrow awards.

She holds a bachelor's degree from Boston College's communication honors program and a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University

You can follow Susan on Facebook or Instagram, or email her with a story idea at SusanSolvesIt@TampaBay28.com