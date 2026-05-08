How to watch Denis Phillips Live

TAMPA, Fla — Starting at 7:30 p.m., hang out with Tampa Bay 28 chief meteorologist Denis Phillips as he goes in-depth on weather and answers your questions on forecasts on Denis Phillips Live (DPL), while chatting about any other topic live viewers offer up.

"Denis Phillips Live" launched in 2019 as an interactive show where viewers chat with each other and Denis —live on Facebook. From the latest on the tropics, pivots to tornado news and everything in between, millions of viewers have connected with Denis over the years on DPL.

In addition to streaming on Tampa Bay 28+, you are able to watch DPL on The Spot—Tampa Bay 66. The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 has daytime talk shows, local and national news and is your broadcast TV home for Tampa Bay Lightning hockey during the NHL season. Of course, you can still join the conversation every weeknight on Denis' Facebook.

For more information and full programming guide, visit The Spot—Tampa Bay 66.

How to watch DPL:

