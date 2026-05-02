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Forecast: 3:30 pm severe weather update

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Strong storms continue
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Saturday, May 2, 2026
Forecast: 3:30 pm severe weather update
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and last updated

This update was recorded at 3:30 p.m.

Hi everyone! Jason here with an update on what the latest is with our limited severe t-storm risk and timing out when the rain comes to an end.

We've had a couple of severe t-storm warnings for Pinellas and Hillsborough county this afternoon. Damaging wind gusts were possible as those storms were moving onshore.

The line continues to move along and south of I-4 now. I'll watch for severe weather in these areas, but the storms are not as strong south as they were north.

Speaking of north, the tornado watch has been cancelled for Citrus and Hernando counties as the storms are well inland.

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