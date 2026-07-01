Forecast: 4th of July Forecast

TAMPA — July 4th is just around the corner and showers and storms are likely in the Tampa Bay area.

Not an all out washout by any means, but at times it could be wet. Temps start off near 80 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds before highs ride near he low 90s. Closer to noon through the early evening hours scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Keep an eye out on radar! Most fireworks shows should be okay, some potentially delayed a half hour. It is a true Fourth of July in Florida forecast.

Have fun and stay cool!

WATCH: Latest July 4th Forecast from Meteorologist Ally Blake