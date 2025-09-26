Forecast: 50/50 weekend ahead

TAMPA — Good Friday evening everyone! It is hot and humid with a few showers showing up, most of them dissipate by 7 PM with temps in the mid 80s. Saturday looks like the wetter two days of the weekend with highs near 90 degrees. A cold front moves through and we could see showers moving in from the gulf from 8 AM to 4 PM. Not an all out washout, but at times could see some heavy downpours. After 4 PM we dry on out. Sunday looks pretty dry too with an isolated chance in the afternoon. Next week looks pretty dry with small rain chances and high near 90 degrees.

I hope you all have a great weekend!