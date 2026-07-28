Forecast: Higher rain chances return today

Another day of higher rain chances.

We're already waking up to areas of showers and rain on the radar. More is likely as we go through the day. The rain will not set up in the same way or in the same locations as it did on Monday. Those that do not get rain today will get hazy sunshine. Morning temperatures in the 70s will warm into the 80s by the afternoon. In drier towns, highs are possible in the low 90s.

It looks like the rain will be active again on Wednesday morning, especially near the coast. Thunderstorms are likely to wake some folks up in the middle of the night. The highest rain chances on Wednesday will be early in the day.

Late on Wednesday night into Thursday, another front will move into the region. This front will be a little stronger and could bring even higher rain coverage for 2-3 days at the end of the week. Rain chances look to increase once again on Thursday and could stay high right into Saturday. With more showers and clouds around, temperatures will hold in the 80s.

Hope you have a great Tuesday.